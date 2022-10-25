Turkish charity distributes aid to Somalis struggling with famine

A Turkish humanitarian group distributed food to those struggling with famine and hunger in Somalia.

The Hak Humanitarian Relief Association distributed food to 50,000 people in five regions and 10 camps as part of aid efforts in the region, according to a statement by the group.

It noted that the group also supplied medical supplies to children who were treated at a hospital because of famine and relief efforts continue in Baidoa, where residents most affected by famine and hunger migrated.

Foreign Relations Coordinator of the Hak Humanitarian Relief Association, Imdat Avli, said the catalyst of the aid mobilization was Fatuma from Somalia, who lost her 10-year-old son while migrating because of the famine.