Over 120 irregular migrants held across Tunisia

Tunisian security forces held more than 120 irregular migrants who were trying to leave the country through illegal channels, a security source said Wednesday.

Forces carried out operations against irregular immigration across the country, Husameddin al-Jibabli, the spokesperson for the gendarmerie forces, said in a statement.

Four irregular immigration attempts were prevented in the cities of Nabeul, Kerkennah, Sfax and Kelibia, said the statement.

A total of 124 irregular migrants, including 115 from sub-Saharan African countries, were detained during the operations, it added.

The migrants were referred to the prosecutor's office for legal action.

Tunisian authorities said that 1,509 irregular immigration attempts towards Europe were aborted since the beginning of this year.

For years, North African countries such as Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Mauritania and Morocco have witnessed attempts by migrants-mainly from sub-Saharan Africa-to reach Europe, hoping for a better life. While some of the migrants manage to reach their destination, others often die during the journey.