SENEGALS PRESIDENT MACKY SALL NAMES AMADOU BA AS PRIME MINISTER

Senegal's Foreign Minister Amadou Ba reacts during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, Senegal February 16, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

Senegal's President Macky Sall on Saturday appointed former foreign minister Amadou Ba as the West African nation's Prime Minister, a statement from the presidency said.

The nomination that re-established the position of prime minister after it was abolished in April 2019, comes after a tense legislative election in July in which Sall's ruling party lost its large majority in parliament.

Ba, a 61-year-old statesman, has held several positions in Macky Sall's governments since 2012. He was economy and finance minister from 2013 to 2019, and foreign minister from 2019 to late-2020.









































