YPG/PKK continues anti-Turkey propaganda in northern Syria

A joint Turkish-Russian military patrol in the countryside of the Syrian town of Darbasiyah near the Turkish border in the northeastern province of Hasakah [AFP Photo]

YPG/PKK terrorists continue spreading propaganda against Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

The terrorists are making false claims that Turkey cut the water supply of Hasakah province to abet the spread of coronavirus in the region, security sources said, asking not to be named due to fear of reprisals.

The terror group aims to incite hostility against Turkey, the security sources added.

They went on to say that Turkey repaired the Allouk water station in the region which was made unusable by the YPG/PKK, but it is out of service as the Assad regime did not provide enough electricity.

During talks between Russia and Turkey, it was agreed that water supply would be ensured in Hasakah region as well as rural areas of the Operation Peace Spring zone.

Since the regime does not provide sufficient electricity from Tishreen and Tabqa dams to the Mabruka Power Plant, a power distribution center in the region, electricity is often cut off in the region.

The sources stressed the regime should repair power transformers and lines to ensure smooth supply of water in Hasakah and its rural areas.

They should supply daily at least 70 megawatts of uninterrupted power to the Operation Peace Spring zone, but they only supply 10 megawatts which is not enough to meet the needs of the region, the sources went on to say.

Due to the inadequacy of the generators in the water facilities and the difficulties in obtaining the diesel required for the operation of the generators, water could not be supplied to the Peace Spring region for a while. That led the people in the Peace Spring region to use water from a well.

Also, the terrorist organization puts pressure on the regime elements in Tishreen and Tabqa dams to supply insufficient electricity to the Pinar region, said local sources in the region.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





