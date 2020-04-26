TURKISH RED CRESCENT DISTRIBUTES RAMADAN AID TO POOR IN SYRIAS TERROR-FREE AREAS

The Turkish Red Crescent distributed on Sunday 1,000 food parcels among the poor in northwestern Syria as part of its Ramadan campaign.

The aid agency, also known as Kızılay, distributed food parcels in Rasulayn and Tel Abyad districts of northern Syria, which were cleared of terrorists with Operation Peace Spring, according to the governorship of Şanlıurfa.

The agency is also planning to distribute another 1,000 food parcels for Ramadan feast toward the end of the holy month.

The Turkish Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organization in Turkey, with an international network to help nations in need.

Turkey is involved in war-torn Syria to protect civilians and eliminate terrorists.











