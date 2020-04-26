UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises by 413 to 20,732
WORLD Reuters
Britain's health ministry on Sunday said 413 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, taking the death toll to 20,732 The figure is the lowest daily rise of fatalities reported by the UK since March 31.
A total of 20,732 people have died in hospitals across the United Kingdom after testing positive for the new coronavirus, up by 413 in 24 hours, farming and environment minister George Eustice said during a news conference on Sunday.
Eustice said a total of 152,840 people had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 4,463 on the previous day.