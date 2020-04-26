IRANS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES BY 60 TO 5,710

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose by 60 in the past 24 hours to 5,710, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus in Iran has reached 90,481, he said in a statement on state TV.

Jahanpour said 69,657 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,079 patients are in critical condition.

Iran reported its first case of coronavirus on Feb. 19, in the city of Qom.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 203,300 people, with total infections exceeding 2.9 million, while more than 824,000 have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.













