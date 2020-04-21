Turkish, Russian leaders exchange views over COVID-19 pandemic in phone call

The Turkish and Russian presidents on Tuesday discussed over phone ways to combat the novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin also agreed to continue close cooperation between Turkey and Russia, said Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

TURKEY, RUSSIA TO STEP UP JOINT EFFORTS IN FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

The Turkish and Russian presidents expressed their readiness to step up joint efforts in the fight against coronavirus, including through the ministries of health and other relevant structures, as well as to continue close coordination to ensure the return of Russian and Turkish citizens to their homeland, the Kremlin said in a statement, published on its website.

ERDOĞAN, PUTIN REAFFIRM SUPPORT FOR TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY OF SYRIA

The two leaders also thoroughly examined the situation in Syria, including the implementation of agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone, and reaffirmed their support for the territorial integrity of Syria.

"At the same time, the importance of further close cooperation between Russia and Turkey through military and diplomatic channels was stressed," the Kremlin said.

Besides, Putin and Erdoğan revised the issues of, primarily in the trade and economic sphere, including the implementation of joint projects in the nuclear energy sector, and the expansion of cooperation in the agricultural and transport sectors.







