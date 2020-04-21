TURKEYS DEATH TOLL FROM NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK RISES BY 119 TO 2,259 - HEALTH MINISTER

Turkey's death toll from novel coronavirus outbreak rises by 119 to 2,259 - health minister
Published
Turkey's death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic has reached 2,259 after 119 more people died of the global outbreak over past 24 hours, according to the official statement released by the health ministry on Tuesday.
The total number of cases in the country stood at 95,591, the data showed. A total of 14,918 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours stood at 39,429.
The total number of cases in the country stood at 95,591, the data showed. A total of 14,918 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours stood at 39,429.