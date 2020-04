Erdoğan says coronavirus starting to reach plateau in Turkey

The coronavirus outbreak in Turkey is starting to reach a plateau and the country aims to return to normal life after the Ramadan, which ends in late May, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency on Tuesday.

In an address to officials from his ruling party on Tuesday, Erdoğan said Turkey could "transition to a normal life" in June, following a holiday that marks the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan — as long as measures aimed at curbing the virus' spread are adhered to.

Erdoğan described the pandemic as the "biggest crisis since the Second World War in terms of the economic impact."

Turkey has reported 90,980 coronavirus cases and 2,140 deaths. The country is imposing weekend curfews and among other measures has banned people above the age of 65 and below the age of 20 from leaving homes.