France COVID-19 death toll up again, close to 21,000

France registered 531 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,796, the fourth-highest tally in the world, while the pace of increase of fatalities slowed again.

The number of people in hospital declined for a seventh day in row while the total of patients in intensive care units fell for a 13th consecutive time, to 5,433 - the lowest level since March 30.

France's public health chief Jerome Salomon told a news briefing the pandemic remains "massive".

The total tally included 12,900 people who died in hospital and 7,896 in old age and other care homes.

France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic. President Emmanuel Macron announced last week that the lockdown will be progressively lifted from May 11.

Schools could gradually reopen then but cafes, cinemas and cultural venues would remain closed, and there could be no summer festivals until mid-July at the earliest.







