Erdoğan, Macron discuss fight against COVID-19 over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over the phone, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

In a statement, the directorate said Erdoğan and Macron exchanged views on issues ranging from the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic to bilateral relations and regional developments.

Since appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections have passed 2.53 million, with the death toll over 174,300, while more than 665,400 people have recovered.