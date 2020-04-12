ISRAELI PRESIDENT RIVLIN DENIES BENNY GANTZS REQUEST FOR MORE TIME TO FORM GOVERNMENT

WORLD

Israeli President Rivlin denies Benny Gantz's request for more time to form government

's on Sunday rejected a request from Blue and White faction leader for more time to form a government as a Monday deadline looms. Gantz had asked for a two-week extension to the task of forming a government, which has proved difficult after successive inconclusive elections in the divided country.

's president on Sunday rejected parliament speaker Benny Gantz's request for more time to form a government, as talks persist on a possible alliance with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

" Reuven Rivlin informed ... Benny Gantz that in the current circumstances no extension would be possible to the period allocated to him for forming a government," a presidency statement said.

Gantz has until the end of Monday to form an administration.

Blue and White and Netanyahu's Likud had been inching closer to agreeing on a unity government ahead of the one-week Jewish Passover holiday that started on Wednesday, but ultimately didn't clinch a deal.




