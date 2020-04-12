ISRAELI PRESIDENT RIVLIN DENIES BENNY GANTZS REQUEST FOR MORE TIME TO FORM GOVERNMENT

Israel's president on Sunday rejected parliament speaker Benny Gantz's request for more time to form a government, as talks persist on a possible alliance with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"President Reuven Rivlin informed ... Benny Gantz that in the current circumstances no extension would be possible to the period allocated to him for forming a government," a presidency statement said.

Gantz has until the end of Monday to form an administration.

Blue and White and Netanyahu's Likud had been inching closer to agreeing on a unity government ahead of the one-week Jewish Passover holiday that started on Wednesday, but ultimately didn't clinch a deal.







