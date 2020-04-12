Coronavirus-related deaths in Turkey climb to 1,198 - health minister

Turkey's confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by 4,789 in the past 24 hours, and 97 people more have died, taking the death toll to 1,198, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,446, and the number of tests carried out over the last 24 hours was 35,720, the minister said.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 56,956, the ministry said.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed some 110,000 people, and infected over 1.8 million, while more than 412,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.





