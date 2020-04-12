BRITAINS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS-RELATED DEATH TOLL PASSES 10,000 MARK, UP 737

Britain's novel coronavirus-related death toll passes 10,000 mark, up 737
WORLD Reuters
Published
Britain's coronavirus death toll has passed 10,000, after another 737 people died from the virus in the latest count, the health ministry said on Sunday. The country has now recorded 10,612 deaths in hospitals from COVID-19.
The death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 10,612 across hospitals in the United Kingdom after a recorded daily rise of 737, the health ministry said on Sunday.
The figures were as of 1700 BST (1600 GMT) on April 11.
The two previous daily increase figures were both above 900. On previous weekends since the outbreak began, figures have dipped, which can reflect longer delays in registering deaths.