Turkish President Erdoğan extends Easter wishes to Christians

Turkey's president on Sunday released a message marking the Christian religious holiday of Easter.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his best wishes to "all Christian citizens and the Christian community on the occasion of Easter."

"This culture of coexistence in the Anatolian soil will cement peace and brotherhood today, as it was in the past, and will carry us to the bright future," he said.

The coexistence of different sects and religions in the area for hundreds of years is an example for the world, the president added.

He thanked Christian citizens for supporting Turkey's National Solidarity Campaign against the coronavirus outbreak, an infection which has killed over 109,000 people worldwide.

Easter Sunday marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ.