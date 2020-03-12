Lebanon reports the third death from coronavirus

The third fatality from the novel coronavirus was registered in Lebanon on Thursday, said a medical source.

On Wednesday, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported the country's second coronavirus death and eight new cases, raising the total number of the infected to 58.

Lebanon registered the first coronavirus-related mortality on Tuesday from a 56-year-old person, arriving from Egypt.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 4,600, with over 124,500 confirmed cases.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China last December, and it since then has spread to more than 100 countries.