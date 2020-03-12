Trump gives Pentagon authority for potential response after deadly Iraq attack

U.S. President Donald Trump has given the Pentagon the authority to potentially respond to Wednesday's rocket attack by Iran-backed militia in Iraq that killed two American troops and a British servicemember, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday.

"I have spoken with the president. He's given me the authority to do what we need to do, consistent with his guidance. And, you know -- if that becomes the case," Esper told reporters at the Pentagon, adding he and Trump had a "good conversation" on Wednesday.



Esper and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, declined to provide any more information about any impending U.S. retaliation for the attack at Camp Taji north of Baghdad.

Asked what he meant his caveat, Esper suggested he was not going to telegraph any U.S. response.



Asked if a U.S. response could include strikes inside Iran, Esper said: "I'm not going to take any option off the table right now, but we are focused on the group -- groups -- that we believe perpetrated this in Iraq, as the immediate (focus)."

Two U.S. troops and one British service member were killed and 14 other personnel at the base were wounded when 18 rockets hit the base on Wednesday.





