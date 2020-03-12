Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in Italy jumps to 1,016
WORLD Reuters
Published
Italy's national tally of novel coronavirus cases has reached 15,113, with the death toll hitting 1,016, according to a daily bulletin. Compared to Wednesday, contagions have increased by 21 per cent and fatalities by 23 per cent, the data provided by the Italian Civil Protection Agency indicate.
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 189 to 1,016, a rise of 23%, the Civil Protection Agency said on Thursday.
The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus, rose to 15,113 from a previous 12,462, an increase of 21.7%. That marked the biggest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion first came to light on Feb. 21.
The agency said that, of those originally infected, 1,258 had fully recovered compared to 1,045 the day before. Some 1,153 people were in intensive care against a previous 1,028.