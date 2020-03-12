Visca late penalty gives Başakşehir 1-0 victory over FC Copenhagen in first leg of Europa League Round of 16

Turkish sidedefeatedDenmark's1-0 thanksscored by Bosnian wing-attackerin the 88th minute at thein the first leg ofin theon Thursday.

The win kept hope alive for the Turkish club to move to the Europa League quarter finals ahead of the second-leg clash in Denmark on March 19 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

If Medipol Başakşehir eliminates Copenhagen, it will reach the quarterfinal for the first time in the UEFA Europa League.

Thursday results in Europa League:

Medipol Başakşehir - FC Copenhagen: 1-0

LASK Linz - Manchester United: 0-5

Eintracht Frankfurt - Basel: 0-3