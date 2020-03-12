Visca late penalty gives Başakşehir 1-0 victory over FC Copenhagen in first leg of Europa League Round of 16
SPORT Agencies and A News
Published
Istanbul Başakşehir defeated Danish team FC Copenhagen thanks to Edin Visca's 88th minute penalty at the Fatih Terim Stadium in the first leg of Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. .
Turkish side Medipol Başakşehir defeated Denmark's FC Copenhagen 1-0 thanks to a penalty goal scored by Bosnian wing-attacker Edin Visca in the 88th minute at the Fatih Terim Stadium in the first leg of Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.
The win kept hope alive for the Turkish club to move to the Europa League quarter finals ahead of the second-leg clash in Denmark on March 19 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
If Medipol Başakşehir eliminates Copenhagen, it will reach the quarterfinal for the first time in the UEFA Europa League.
Thursday results in Europa League:
Medipol Başakşehir - FC Copenhagen: 1-0
LASK Linz - Manchester United: 0-5
Eintracht Frankfurt - Basel: 0-3