SUDANS EX-LEADER BASHIR FACES NEW CORRUPTION CHARGES

Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir is facing new charges of corruption, money laundry and financing terrorism, according to the country's attorney-general.

In a statement on Sunday, the attorney-general said al-Bashir gave testimony in an investigation regarding the responsibility of some government officials for "financing the Muslim Brotherhood organization and other international terrorist agents".

The former president was also questioned regarding accusations of money laundry and suspected illegal money possession in connection with the selling of the Mobitel and MTN telecommunications companies to foreign investors, the statement said.

Al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan since 1989, was ousted by the military in April, 2019 after mass protests against his rule.

In December, the former president was sentenced to two years in prison for corruption. He is also facing charges of undermining the constitution over the 1989 military coup he led.

Last week, Sudan's transitional government agreed to hand over al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes in the western Darfur province.





