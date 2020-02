The ancient city of Hadrianopolis in Turkey's Black Sea region, estimated to have been used as a settlement area in late Hellenistic, Rome and early Byzantine times, will become an archeological site.

Located 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) east of Turkey's Black Sea province of Karabük, the site is also called "Zeugma of Black Sea" due to its similarity with Zeugma mosaics in the country's southeastern province of Gaziantep.