ÇAVUŞOĞLU ON LIBYA CRISIS: HAFTARS AGGRESSIONS MUST BE STOPPED

Turkey's top diplomat said on Sunday that the country underlined the importance of a political solution to the conflict in Libya, as well as stopping Haftar's aggression at the first follow-up meeting to a recent cease-fire in the north African country.

"As Turkey, we stressed that the only solution is a political one, and to achieve this, Haftar's aggression and violations must be stopped," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters after the ministerial meeting.

The next meeting on Libya will take place in Rome, though the date is yet to be decided, he added.



Foreign ministers and top diplomats from across the world gathered in Munich on Sunday to discuss the implementation of the Libya cease-fire and arms embargo.

The one-day gathering is the first follow-up committee meeting within the Berlin process, an initiative by the UN and Germany, seeking unity among international actors to support efforts for a political solution and cease-fire in Libya.

World leaders and regional actors pledged to support the current Libyan cease-fire and arms embargo, during the Berlin Conference hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Jan. 19.



Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Libya's legitimate government had been under attack by Haftar since last April, claiming the lives of more than 1,000 people.







