Ancient city of Patara: A very important religious icon for Christians

The ancient city of Patara, located in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, has a strong case to make the celebrated list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, according to a sector expert. Patara, the capital of the ancient Lycian civilization, is getting more and more global recognition with Turkey's declaration of 2020 as the year of Patara. 'Patara could be nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, especially its Demre district, where the Church of St. Nicholas is located,' Mustafa Siyahhan, a tourism sector expert at Bilkent University in Ankara, Turkey's capital, told Anadolu Agency. Underlining that St. Nicholas is a 'very important' religious icon for Christians, Siyahhan said for years Demre has thrown festivals honoring the revered figure, also known as Saint Nick, or Santa Claus. According to tradition, St. Nicholas was born in Patara and was a bishop in the Lycian town of Myra in what is today's Demre region. After he died, his gift-giving habit was spread throughout the world, and he turned into the legendary figure known as Santa Claus, known for giving Christmas gifts to children. 'Our cultural assets are priceless and irreplaceable,' Siyahhan said, stressing the cultural richness of Anatolia.