EU to grant $11M for research on coronavirus outbreak

The European Commission announced it will grant €10 million ($11 million) from its research and innovation program, Horizon 2020, to support research into the new coronavirus disease.

According to a statement on Thursday, the commission took the action since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

"The funding is expected to support two to four research projects. The Commission is using all means at its disposal in order to enable research work to start as soon as possible," it said.

"Applicants have until 12 February, i.e. only two weeks, to respond (compared to three months normally) and grant agreements should also be signed very quickly," the statement added.

Research teams are expected to share data rapidly so that results can immediately inform the public health response.

"Thanks to emergency research funding from Horizon 2020, we will know more about the disease," said Mariya Gabriel, commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.

Stella Kyriakides, commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: "We need to see a multifaceted, whole-of-government response to the Coronavirus and research is an essential part of this. We need to know more about the virus to better target our prevention measures and to ensure better care for our citizens-this is precisely the aim of the Horizon 2020 emergency research funding."

The novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city, is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 213, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Some 9,692 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, have been reported in China.

The virus has raised alarms globally, with cases reported across Asia, Europe, the U.S., and Canada.

Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide. Several airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan and other parts of China.

At an emergency meeting Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international emergency.





