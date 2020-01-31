Erdoğan says Turkey will never recognize US peace plan for Middle East

Turkey will never recognize or accept the U.S.' so-called peace plan, the country's president said on Friday.

"This plan aims to annex the occupied Palestine territories," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a meeting of provincial heads of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara.

Stressing that Jerusalem is a "red line" for Turkey, Erdoğan said the holy city is the key to world peace as it has been for thousands of years.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump released his plan at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.



The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything it demanded.

Erdoğan stressed that a "rogue state" such as Israel, which executes innocents on the streets, is completely unacceptable for Turkey.

"Leaving Jerusalem entirely in Israel's bloody claws will be the greatest evil for all humanity," he added.

-LIBYA CRISIS

On the Libya issue, Erdoğan criticized the countries which support warlord Khalifa Haftar.

He said those who stand by coup plotter Haftar, instead of supporting Libya's legitimate government and people, betray democratic values.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Turkey's support for Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

He said no one, especially those who protect violent warlords, has any right to criticize Turkey's stance on the issue.



Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Libya's legitimate government has been under attack by Haftar since last April, with more than 1,000 lives lost in the violence.

On Jan. 12, the warring parties announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by Turkey and Russia. However, talks for a permanent cease-fire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow on Jan. 14 without signing the deal.

-SYRIA SITUATION

Speaking about the Syria crisis, President Erdoğan said Turkey will never stay silent on the issue, especially the situation in Idlib.

"We sincerely want stability in Syria and will not hesitate to do whatever it takes, including using military force," he stated.

On terrorism in the region, he said Turkey will never allow terrorist groups operating in Syria to threaten regional security.



A day earlier, President Erdoğan voice criticism of Russia's attitude towards Syria, particularly Idlib.

He said there is no such thing as the Astana peace process anymore, adding: "We should see what Turkey, Russia, and Iran can do to revive it."



In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The cease-fire, however, continues to be violated-including a new one which started on Jan. 12-and more than 1,300 civilians have since been killed in attacks by the Assad regime and its allies.

More than 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the past year.

Since the start of a civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in some 3.7 million Syrians who fled their country, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.



- EARTHQUAKE IN EASTERN TURKEY

Seven people injured in last week's 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the eastern Elazığ province remain in intensive care, Erdoğan said.

After the quake, he said, "Turkey has carried out its most rapid and effective disaster response operation in history."

He said donations made for the quake victims have been provided to those in need and the country has also spent a significant amount from its budget.

Turkey has been hit by a series of earthquakes since the start of 2020. A 5.4 magnitude quake jolted the western province of Manisa on Jan. 22, and the capital Ankara was rattled by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake on Jan. 23.

The worst quake was on Jan. 24 when Elazığ was hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, killing 41 people and injuring 1,600.







