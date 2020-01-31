JORDANIANS STAGE A PROTEST AGAINST TRUMPS PEACE PLAN FOR MIDDLE EAST

Jordanian demonstrators took to the streets across the kingdom on Friday to protest against US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.

In the capital Amman, dozens gathered near the US embassy, where protesters chanted against Trump's plan as well as the 1994 peace treaty between Jordan and Israel.





"Shame, shame, they have sold Jerusalem," protesters chanted. One banner held by a demonstrator read: "The right of return is sacred," referring to the hopes of many Palestinians that they will be able to return to lands they or their families used to inhabit in what is now Israel.

Trump's plan, unveiled alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, would give Israel control over the West Bank and Jordan Valley as well as key holy sites in Jerusalem. It would not grant Palestinian refugees the right of return, but does call for the creation of a Palestinian state.





Another protest was held in central Amman watched by a heavy security presence.

Demonstrators also took to the streets in other provinces including the northern al-Zarq and Ajloun, according to media reports.

The Palestinians have rejected Trump's plan, and rejected the idea that he is a fair peacebroker between the two sides.





In a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, King Abdullah reiterated Jordan's support for the Palestinian people and the establishment of a Palestinian independent state on the June, 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"King Abdullah underscored that Jordan will continue to work towards the just and comprehensive peace that the people of the region seek, in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions," according to a statement by the royal court.





