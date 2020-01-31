Malaysia slams Trump’s so-called Middle East peace plan

Criticizing the U.S.'s so-called peace plan in the Middle East, Malaysia called the the recently-unveiled proposal "unacceptable".

"The proposal is heavily one-sided, seeking to reward Israel as the occupier at the expense of occupied Palestine and her people," said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

Underlining that Palestine was not involved or even consulted in formulating the proposal, it said: "Palestinians have every right to reject it."

The proposal was "unfair" to the Palestinian people, the statement said, and added that the plan will only consolidate the injustices Palestinians have longed persevered.

It reiterated Malaysia's support for two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine issue.

"Malaysia stands by its position that creation of an independent state of Palestine through the two-state solution, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine is the only viable solution."

It also expressed Malaysia's commitment to find a "just and lasting" solution to the conflict.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump released his plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.

During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital."

The so-called "Deal of the Century" unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.





