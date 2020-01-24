HOMEMADE ALCOHOL KILLS EIGHT IN INDONESIAS WEST JAVA

Eight people died and eight others were seriously ill after consuming homemade alcohol in Indonesia's West Java province, an official and media reports said on Friday.

The victims fell ill on Thursday after they drank a locally-concocted alcoholic beverage mixed with energy drinks to celebrate the birthday of one of them in Tasikmalaya district, said Nana Supriatna, a village official.

"They drank together to celebrate a birthday and four of them died on the same day," Nana said.

Local media reported that eight people who were still being treated in a hospital were in critical condition.

Scores of Indonesians die every year after consuming home-brewed drinks, often adulterated with a variety of toxic substances, including mosquito repellent, to increase their potency.



