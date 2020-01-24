6 killed, several injured in Germany shooting
WORLD AP
Six people have been killed in a shooting in the small town of Rot am See in southern Germany, sources told dpa on Friday. Police in the nearby city of Aalen said on their Twitter account that a "large police operation" was under way in Rot am See after shots were fired, adding that several people had likely been killed and injured in the incident.
German news agency dpa reports that six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in southwestern Germany.
Aalen police said several people were injured and some were killed in the shooting early Friday afternoon, but haven't confirmed the number of fatalities.
A spokesman for Aalen police said a suspect was arrested after the shooting and no further suspects are believed to be at large.
Police spokesman Holger Binert told German broadcaster n-tv that initial information suggested the suspect and one or more of the victims knew each other.
Rot am See is located about 170 kilometers (105 miles) northwest of Munich.