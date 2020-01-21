UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Turkey fascinating its visitors

UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Turkey have been attracting millions of local and foreign visitors thanks to their natural and historical beauties. Göbeklitepe Findings of researchers at Göbeklitepe shows that a religious class existed even at such early ages, division of society into social classes took place well before the widely assumed dates and perhaps the first agricultural activity may have been conducted in the region. On the merits of its contribution to the human history, Göbeklitepe was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2018. The Historic Areas of İstanbul, situated on a peninsula surrounded by the Sea of Marmara, Boğaziçi (Bosphorus), and Haliç (Golden Horn), were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1985. The Historic Areas of İstanbul are represented by four main areas: Sultanahmet Archaeological Park, Süleymaniye Conservation Area, Zeyrek Conservation Area and Land Walls Conservation Area. The Ancient City of Troy, famous for being the site of Trojan War that Homer described in his epic poem The Iliad, was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1998.