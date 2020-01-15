Kilistra Ancient City attracts nature enthusiasts in winter

After the snowfall, Kilistra Ancient City in Konya took on a different beauty. Located in the Gökyurt neighborhood of Meram district, Kilistra Antique City, which is built on volcanic land formed by lava accumulation like Cappadocia, has historical and geographical beauties. 50 kilometers from the city center of Konya, the ancient city bears the traces of medieval Christianity with its carved churches and chapels made of rocks, cisterns and water canals that have survived to date. The ancient city has a history of more than 2 thousand years. The ancient city is one of the important centers of Medieval Christianity as it is one of the places where one of Jesus' apostles, St. Paul, lived. The ancient city, which takes visitors on a journey through history, has become white after the snowfall. The snow landscape attracted photography enthusiasts. Many photographers living in Konya came to Kilistra to photograph the white feast in the ancient city. Konya Photographers Association President Erkan Mumcu told AA correspondent that the ancient city greeted them with white feast.