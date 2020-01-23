Turkish top diplomat: Russian S-400 air defence system no threat to NATO

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday that Russia's S-400 air defence system was compatible with NATO, which needed to set up a working group to study it.

"The claim is that the S400 and F-35s are incompatible. That's the claim. Here is our proposal, let's have a working group and NATO can chair this and let's let experts make the assessment and come back to us," he said.



"We believe the S400 and F-45 are compatible," Çavuşoğlu said during a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"It does not pose any threats to the NATO system or to NATO allies," he added.



ÇAVUŞOĞLU CALLS FOR ENLARGED NATO, GEORGIA MEMBERSHIP

Turkish top diplomat called for the enlargement of NATO and the addition of Georgia to the organisation.

"I don't understand why we have not invited Georgia or we haven't activated the action plan for Georgia to become a member," Çavuşoğlu said in a statement.



"We are criticised for having relatively better relations with Russia as a neighbour, but our western friends are not agreeing to invite Georgia because they don't want to provoke Russia. But Georgia needs us and we need an ally like Georgia. So we need enlargement and Georgia should be made a member."





