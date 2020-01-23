TURKEYS PUBLIC DEBT WELL BELOW EU AVERAGE: FINANCE MINISTER ALBAYRAK

Turkey's public debt well below EU average: Finance Minister Albayrak
Speaking during a session entitled "Shaping the Global Growth Agenda" at the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Thursday that Turkey's public debt ratio to GDP standed at 32%, well below the Maastricht criteria and the EU average, which hovered around nearly 90%.
Here are key notes from his speech:
-Turkey has a very strong record of fighting regional and local crises. Not only the public sector, but also private actors have learned a lot from regional and domestic problems
-Most of the Turkish private sector has accumulated profits and revenues thanks to competitive export capacity. This has enabled them to manage their borrowing capacity and ensure a strong balance sheet
-No one would expect Turkey to recover from the currency crisis but we have ensured currency stability and restored positive growth in 2019
-Following the 2008 financial crisis, Turkey's exports shrank 30% in 2009. Yet our exports surpassed $180 billion last year after a year of economic turmoil.
