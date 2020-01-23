Beijing cancels New Year events over coronavirus fears

Beijing authorities have cancelled "large-scale" events, including New Year celebrations, in order to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus, state media reported on Thursday.

The "large-scale events" include traditional temple fairs, the state-run newspaper Beijing Evening News said on the Weibo messaging service.

Two more cities in China's Hubei province say they have imposed travel bans as a new virus that has infected hundreds of people continues to spread from the province's capital city of Wuhan.



Authorities are trying to prevent the potentially deadly virus from spreading further, as hundreds of thousands of people are planning to travel home for the Lunar New Year this weekend.

Seventeen people have died after contracting the virus, according to official figures. The Geneva-based World Health Organization is meeting to discuss whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency.





