US threatens auto tariffs if EU adopts digital tax
WORLD AFP
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned Wednesday that Washington would slap a painful tariff on EU auto imports if Europeans go through with a digital tax that mainly targets US firms.
"If people want to arbitrarily put taxes on our digital companies we will consider putting taxes arbitrarily on car companies," Mnuchin told a panel at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.