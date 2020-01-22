WORLD

US threatens auto tariffs if EU adopts digital tax

WORLD AFP
Published
US THREATENS AUTO TARIFFS IF EU ADOPTS DIGITAL TAX

"If people want to arbitrarily put taxes on our digital companies we will consider putting taxes arbitrarily on car companies," US told a panel at the in the Swiss ski resort of .

US Steven Mnuchin warned Wednesday that Washington would slap a painful tariff on EU auto imports if Europeans go through with a digital tax that mainly targets US firms.

"If people want to arbitrarily put taxes on our digital companies we will consider putting taxes arbitrarily on car companies," Mnuchin told a panel at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of .


More From A News

Contact Us