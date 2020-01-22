2020 considered as significant for foreign direct investments into Turkey: Finance Minister Albayrak

Turkey is joining the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this year with a more positive outlook, the Turkish treasury and finance minister said Wednesday.

Turkey sees 2020 as an important year for foreign direct investments, Berat Albayrak said during the 50th WEF in Davos, Switzerland.

After an unsteady environment and currency attacks over the past 18 months, Turkey's circumstances have now taken a turn for the better, Albayrak highlighted.

Underlining that growth was the WEF's main focus this year after environmental concerns, he stressed that while "developed and developing countries' contributions to the world economy are decreasing," Turkey's 5% growth target for 2020 was important for the world.

The minister said the Turkish economy entered a new era with the beginning of 2020 after several economic challenges.

In 2018 and 2019, the country's economy faced several difficulties including a high inflation rate and increasing exchange rates due mainly to foreign economic attacks.

The Turkish economy started to recover in the second half of last year and entered 2020 with positive indicators, including lower interest rates and inflation.

Referring to Turkey's Istanbul Finance Center project, he said the center attracted significant foreign attention.

"There are discussions about being an actor or partner in the center especially from Gulf, European and Asian countries," he underlined.

