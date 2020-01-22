African diplomats to discuss Libya crisis

Algeria will host a meeting Thursday to tackle the Libya crisis with foreign ministers of Algeria, Chad, Egypt, Niger, Mali and Tunisia, the Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Participants will discuss how a comprehensive dialogue can be provided between the Libyan parties to find a political solution.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Haftar promised last week to respect a cease-fire brokered by Turkey and Russia, but his militias launched attacks, including against the the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli on Wednesday.

Haftar's military offensive against Libya's internationally recognized government claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people since last April.





