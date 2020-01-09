Ankara calls statement issued after Cairo meeting 'factitious'

Turkey on Thursday criticized Egypt and several European countries' biased reaction towards its military move in Libya as based on "false premises."

The Turkish Foreign Ministry described the statement issued after the Cairo meeting as "based entirely on factitious arguments and false premises."

"The two memoranda of understanding that we signed with the legitimate and the internationally recognized government of Libya, are legitimate and fully compatible with international law," the ministry said.

It added that Turkey, as the country with the longest coastline along the Mediterranean, "has the right to speak on any project concerning the region."

The presidents of Turkey and Russia on Wednesday issued a joint appeal for a ceasefire in Libya to go into effect at midnight on January 12.

As in Syria, Ankara and Moscow are on opposing sides in Libya, with the former supporting the UN-backed GNA and the latter behind the rival administration based in eastern Libya and led by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.







