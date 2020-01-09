Haftar rejects calls for cease-fire in Libya , says 'military operations' to continue

Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who commands armed militia based in eastern Libya, rejected a truce Thursday encouraged by Russia and Turkey, according to militia spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari.

"We welcome [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's call for a cease-fire. However, our fight against terrorist organizations that seized Tripoli and received support of some countries, will continue until the end." Mismari said on a video posted to social media.

On Wednesday, Turkish and Russian presidents urged a cease-fire in Libya by Jan. 12 following a meeting in Istanbul.

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli welcomed the call for cease-fire.

On April 4, Haftar launched an offensive to capture the capital Tripoli from GNA. According to the UN, over a thousand people have been killed since the start of the operation and more than 5,000 injured.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.