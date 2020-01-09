Trump says downed Ukrainian plane in Iran could have made a mistake

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the deadly crash of a Ukrainian plane could have been a mistake, adding that he had a terrible feeling about the downed airliner but offering no evidence.

"Somebody could have made a mistake," Trump told reporters at a the White House, adding that he had suspicions about the crash but giving no other details.

Trump's remarks came as Newsweek, CBS and CNN reported that the plane had been accidentally shot down by Iranian air defense systems.

All 176 people aboard died in the crash near Tehran on Wednesday.

"Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don't think that's even a question," Trump said, adding that "something very terrible happened."





