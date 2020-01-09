5 PKK/KCK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Five PKK/KCK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces at the Habur Border Gate in the southeastern province of Sirnak, the Interior Ministry announced Thursday.

The number of terrorists surrendering to forces reached eight in the first week of 2020, the ministry said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.