HONG KONG POLICE FIRE TEAR GAS DURING MASS NEW YEARS DAY MARCH

Hong Kong police fire tear gas during mass New Year's day march
A huge crowd gathered in Hong Kong Wednesday for an annual New Year's Day protest march as the monthslong pro-democracy movement extends into 2020. Police used tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons to break up groups of demonstrators.
Hong Kong police fired several rounds of tear gas at crowds during a New Year's day march on Wednesday that has drawn tens of thousands of people, including families with children.
What had been a peaceful march to press authorities for more concessions after more than half a year of protests, deteriorated into tense scenes mid-way during the march, with police firing tear gas to disperse protesters in the Wanchai district.
Frontline protesters quickly formed a line of defence, and some hurled petrol bombs back at police, according to Reuters reporters on the ground.
Hong Kong has been embroiled in more than six months of anti-government protests that have now spilled into 2020, with protesters demands including full democracy and an independent inquiry into allegations of police brutality.