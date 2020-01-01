Turkey raises measures to curb violence against women

Turkey will take new steps to root out violence against women from the society, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

As part of the initiative, 50,000 security forces personnel will receive trainings to sensitize them to the crime, according to a circular.

The personnel will be allowed to confiscate licensed guns of under trial suspects through a court order.

Also, special units within the police and gendarmerie will be established to fight violence against women.

Those convicted of the crime will have to wear electronic monitoring bracelets and related infrastructure will be designed in the country.