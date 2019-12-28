Mardin: The timeless poetic city of rocks

Mardin is an enchanting city demonstrating a cultural wealth and architectural heritage passed down through thousands of years. This timeless poetic city created by the delicate spirit of the mason's hands that gave form to its stones. Revealing the city to be an architectural treasure chest, the golden stone houses, masterfully and elegantly built on the steep slopes, achieve an extraordinary harmony between climate, geography and architecture. The civilisations and culture of thousands of years are reflected in the staircased streets, small squares and the traditional dwellings of the city. Traces of the first settlements in the region extend back to the Neolithic Age. The Assyrians, Persians, Romans, Byzantines, Arabs, Seljuks, Mongols, Mamluks, Karakoyunlus, Artuklus, Akkonyunlus, Safevids and Ottomans – all these peoples, states and empires left their mark on Mardin, the city of rocks. Built by Hamdanis in 975-976, the citadel with its excellent stone work stands on a hill dominating the city.