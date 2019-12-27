Key features of Turkey's first indigenous car

The prototype of Turkey's first indigenous car was unveiled on Friday. The electric car will have two different horsepower options -- 200 hp and 400 hp. It was designed by Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) in a brief span of 18 months. The car will be able to do a 0-100 km/hour sprint in 7.6 seconds and 4.8 seconds, respectively, based on its engine type. Its two models will have the 300 and 500 km range capacity. The car will be connected to the internet and its system will run online updates. With one of the longest wheelbases in its type, it will maximize spaciousness and comfort.