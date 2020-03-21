Turkey imposes curfew on elderly and chronically ill citizens as part of measures to fight coronavirus outbreak

Turkey imposed a partial curfew on Saturday for citizens over the age of 65 and those with chronic diseases, effective as of midnight, as part of measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

"As of midnight today, the citizens aged 65 and over and also people who suffer from chronic illnesses are restricted to go out of their homes and to walk in open areas such as parks, gardens," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkey suspended flights with 46 more countries and banned picnics and barbecues, as the number of cases has roughly doubled every day for a week.

Out of more than 287,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now nears 12,000, while almost 90,000 have recovered, according to the data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Turkey currently has 670 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at nine.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms and recover.







