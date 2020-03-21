French coronavirus death toll rises by 112 to 562 - ministry

France has recorded 112 coronavirus deaths in a day, taking its total to 562, the health ministry said on Saturday.

There have been 14,459 confirmed cases, the ministry said in a statement.

It said 1,525 people were in severe condition out of the 6,172 who were currently in hospital. Half the severe cases were people aged under 60.



"We are rapidly moving towards a generalised epidemic across the territory," the ministry concluded.







