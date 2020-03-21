French coronavirus death toll rises by 112 to 562 - ministry
Published
France reported 112 more deaths from coronavirus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 562, with 6,172 people hospitalised, the health ministry announced Saturday. Of those in hospital, 1,525 in a serious condition, the statement added.
France has recorded 112 coronavirus deaths in a day, taking its total to 562, the health ministry said on Saturday.
There have been 14,459 confirmed cases, the ministry said in a statement.
It said 1,525 people were in severe condition out of the 6,172 who were currently in hospital. Half the severe cases were people aged under 60.
"We are rapidly moving towards a generalised epidemic across the territory," the ministry concluded.