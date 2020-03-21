North Korea says Trump wrote Kim, offered coronavirus cooperation
WORLD Reuters
Published
US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un detailing a plan to develop ties, state media reported Sunday. "In the letter, he... explained his plan to propel the relations between the two countries of the DPRK and the US and expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work," a statement from Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said.
U.S. President Donald Trump wrote to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and expressed his desire to cooperate on combating the coronavirus, North Korean state media reported.
Trump "expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work, saying that he was impressed by the efforts made by the Chairman to defend his people from the serious threat of the epidemic," North Korean state news agency KCNA reported. It did not say when the letter was received.