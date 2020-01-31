ERDOĞAN CHARGES SOME ARAB COUNTRIES WITH COMMITING TREASON AGAINST PALESTINE CAUSE BY BACKING TRUMPS PEACE PLAN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday blasted some Arab countries for backing a Middle East peace plan unveiled by the United States, condemning it as "treason."

"Some Arab countries that support such a plan commit treason against Jerusalem, as well as against their own people, and more importantly against all humanity," Erdoğan told his party's provincial heads in Ankara.

Erdoğan, a pious Muslim and a strong advocate of Palestinian rights, singled out Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Jordan.



"Saudi Arabia in particular, you are silent. When will you break your silence? You look at Amman, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi are the same," said the Turkish president.

"Shame on you! Shame on you! How will those hands that applaud (the plan) give an account of this treacherous step?"

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled the details of the long-awaited plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying that Jerusalem would remain Israel's "undivided capital."

Ankara categorically rejects the plan that "basically destroys Palestine as a whole and seizes Jerusalem," Erdoğan added.



Trump this week unveiled a plan for the Middle East, which would give Israel control over the West Bank and Jordan Valley as well as key holy sites in Jerusalem. The Palestinians rejected the plan.

"If we fail to protect the secrecy of al-Aqsa [mosque] today, we will not be able to prevent evil eyes from turning to Kaaba tomorrow," Erdoğan added, referring to the two of the holiest cites in Islam.

Kaaba, or House of God, in Mecca is where Muslims face for their daily prayers. The al-Aqsa Mosque area in Jerusalem is the third holiest site in Islam.

"That is why we say Jerusalem is our red line."







